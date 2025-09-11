Reddit user shares toxic relationship with boss, gets zero sympathy from others, ‘Feels like I am listening to…’

A Reddit user narrated how karma “kicked” his office bully in dramatic fashion. He joined the company and faced a strict system during training. One mistake could mean failure.

After training, when he moved to the office floor, he met the bully. The person threw his bag aside and told him to sit in a corner. This same man became his mentor, making his life miserable for 40 days.

“I lived in hell. I thought every day, ‘Man, I’m in the wrong place’.”

The bully ignored his questions, mocked him with friends and sent reports to HR about his mistakes. At the same time, he was overly helpful with women colleagues.

“Meanwhile, he turned into ‘Free Boyfriend Service Pvt Ltd’ for the girls. Helping them, checking their work, even doing their tasks. And, me? Sitting in the corner, invisible,” the OP wrote.

On exam day, “Mr. Villain” tampered with his file and reduced his marks. But, the Redditor proved it through file history and passed.

According to the Reddit user, the man acted creepily with women, sending late-night texts like “Have you eaten?” and asking about boyfriends.

“And, then came the real twist,” said the post.

A senior female colleague filed a formal POSH complaint with solid proof of him harassing her with vulgar messages. She was close to the Redditor and made him a witness. He confirmed details and exposed the same numbers and accounts used to disturb other women.

HR investigated quickly, and the bully was fired instantly. The Redditor described the moment vividly.

“The same guy who threw my bag on the floor, who told me to sit in the corner, who tortured me for forty days, who thought he was untouchable, was now packing his own bag quietly. No smirk, no jokes, nothing,” he wrote.

“And me? The so-called nobody? I stayed. Sometimes, karma does not send a warning mail. It sends termination mail,” the user concluded the post.

‘Well done, ChatGPT’ Other Reddit users, however, thought the entire incident was fake.

“In one of your recent posts, you were already handling clients and had POCs, now you are a newbie who's dealing karma to mentors. You need to write better stories, and space them a bit apart. Or hide your profile's activities,” wrote one of them.

“Don't give him these ideas. Delete the comment or change it,” replied another user to the above comment.

One user commented, “Feels like I am listening to one of those AI fake karma stories on YouTube.”

“Um, feels filmy, ChatGPT content,” came from another.

“Nice story. Well done, ChatGPT!” came a sarcastic reply.