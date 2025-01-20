Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, had made life easy for many professionals and firms, but a social media user has claimed that it helped save his life by diagnosing a serious, life-threatening illness after he felt sick following a workout, reported NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stating he had performed a light workout a couple of days ago and started feeling extreme soreness throughout the body, the anonymous user said the OP consulted ChatGPT after his sudden deterioration in health. The ChatGPT advised him to seek immediate medical treatment.

"I explained my symptoms to ChatGPT and it recommended I immediately go to the hospital, as my symptoms aligned with moderate to severe Rhabdomyolysis," NDTV quoted the Reddit post shared by the user.

Acting on the suggestion, the man went to the hospital and got the tests done which returned positive for rhabdomyolysis.

"They performed lab work and it turned out that I had developed severe rhabdomyolysis. I had to stay in the hospital for a week getting IVs constantly and being monitored."

"I also used ChatGPT to analyze my lab results, which was on par with what the medical team was saying. I knew what was going on before I was even told by the Doctor what was going on due to the analysis conducted by ChatGPT," he added.

Check his post here:

About Rhabdomyolysis: Rhabdomyolysis is a medical condition in which damaged muscle tissue breaks down rapidly, leading to serious complications such as kidney damage, metabolic acidosis and electrolyte imbalances. If left untreated, it can even lead to death.

Here's how netizens reacted: One wrote, "Happy for you OP that you're alright now. And yes ChatGPT is great with such details."

Another said, "I'm glad it caught your condition in time. I can recommend uploading pictures of medical notes to ChatGPT too."

A third commented, "This is how GPT should be used for medical advice. You throw some symptoms and see about it afterwards with a professional doctor. This is a galaxy away from webMD saying cancer every 5 mins."

A fourth commented, "What a great story!!!!!! ChatGPT also saved my CATS life. My vet wanted to put my cat down as she thought he had back leg blood clots. I refused cause I didn't think she was correct. I put all his symptoms in ChatGPT while we waited for lab work and it said have vet check him for high blood pressure. Sure enough, he had high blood pressure and not blot clots in his back legs . That was 18 months ago. If oyu know how to talk to ChatGPT, it can really be a useful tool for being an advocate for your health! Thanks for the share."

"t’s examples like this that has lead to reports saying ai can replace doctors, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see ai used in initial screening pet soon," a fifth commented.