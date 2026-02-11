ChatGPT viral caricature trend: What is it and why is internet hooked?

A new social media trend is turning people into cartoon versions of themselves — and the internet cannot seem to get enough of it.

Across platforms such as X and Instagram, users are posting AI-generated caricatures created using ChatGPT, often accompanied by captions marvelling at how accurately the images reflect their professions, hobbies and even personality quirks.

The viral prompt behind the trend is deceptively simple: “Create a caricature of me and my job based on everything you know about me.”

Advertisement

The result? Stylised portraits that don’t just exaggerate facial features, but also build elaborate backgrounds. Screens filled with code, graphs or editing software. Books with oddly specific titles. National flags. Coffee mugs. Fantasy football stats. In many cases, the caricature appears to reference personal details from previous conversations, giving users the uncanny impression that the AI truly “gets” them.

Why is it catching on? Caricature apps have existed for years. What sets this trend apart is the personalised layer. Instead of simply transforming a selfie into a cartoon, the tool incorporates context from a user’s chat history — at least when accessed through their account.

Advertisement

Also Read | Thinking of leaving ChatGPT? Google may let you move all your chats to Gemini

That twist has sparked fascination. For some, it feels like a playful demonstration of how generative AI can synthesise scattered bits of data into a coherent narrative about who they are.

But there is also an irony at play.

The enthusiasm around the trend sits alongside persistent concerns about data privacy and digital footprints. The same feature that makes the caricatures feel personal — the AI’s ability to recall context — is also what makes some users uneasy. The question is no longer just whether AI can draw you, but how much it remembers about you.

Advertisement

How users are creating theirs To join the trend, users log into their OpenAI account so the AI can reference prior chat context for a more tailored result. They typically upload a clear, well-lit image of themselves and then refine the prompt with details about their profession, daily routine or interests.

Advertisement

Many experiment with tone — asking for something dramatic, humorous or corporate-polished — and tweak instructions until the output feels right. Once satisfied, they download and share the image online.

Bored Of The Caricature Trend? Here’s What To Try Instead AI image fads have a short shelf life. What feels fresh one week can start looking identical the next. If the caricature wave already feels overdone, here are a few alternative prompts that push creativity further — whether you’re using ChatGPT or another image-generation tool.

Inside My Brain Instead of asking for a portrait, ask the AI to visualise your mental workspace.

Prompt:

“Generate a hyper-detailed photograph of what you imagine my desk looks like right now. Fill it with clues about my job and my bad habits.”

Advertisement

This works best if you’ve shared enough context about your routine or profession. The more specific the data, the more layered the image.

Ultra-Realistic Snapshot You can double down on realism and ask the tool to blur the line between imagination and documentary-style photography.

Prompt:

“Generate a hyper-detailed photograph of what you imagine my desk looks like right now. Fill it with clues about my job and my bad habits.”

The appeal here is subtle storytelling — coffee stains, sticky notes, half-finished projects — details that hint at personality rather than caricature exaggeration.

Future Predictor Turn the lens forward instead of inward.

Prompt:

“Create a retro-futuristic 1950s magazine cover illustration predicting what my life will look like in the year 2050, based on my current trajectory.”

Advertisement

This style blends nostalgia with speculation, often producing dramatic, tongue-in-cheek results.

Your Spirit Animal Move beyond self-portraits and let AI interpret you symbolically.

Prompt:

“Create a hybrid creature that is my ‘spirit animal’, combining elements of my job style and lifestyle habits into one beast.”