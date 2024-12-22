A YouTube video by Angry Prash on ChatGPT as an Indian government employee, has gone viral online. Within two days of its release the video has garnered over 2.1 million views and trending on YouTube.

A video reimagining how artificial intelligence chatbot 'ChatGPT' would function in an Indian government office has taken the internet by storm.

The video, uploaded on the YouTube channel ‘Angry Prash’, featured ChatGPT as an Indian government employee who is answering all the absurd queries shared by Indians, whether he is a terrorist or a guy next door.

So far, the YouTube video has received more than 21 lakh views and thousands of comments. On Sunday, the video ranked sixth on the list of most trending videos of the day on YouTube.

The satirical video also took a dig at the present state of India's infrastructure and civic sense when the animated character, representing Indian ChatGPT, said that nothing has changed in India after years Independence, as people are still fighting in the name of religion and cleanliness is still a distant call in most parts of the country.

“AI is very dangerous now AI in danger [sic],"

"Awesome, Hilarious, Amazing. Phir bhi bhai We miss nagu and Majanu too [sic]."

“When we needed the series the most, it returned with a blast," read another comment.

"I think dialogue will be “me Gemeni ke saath jaa rhi hu. But anyways [sic]."

"After seing Angry Prash video I feel "I am a chill guy [sic]."

“If he have not edited the voice then Prashant bro's voice is angelic . Its really too good . Bro's voice can literally replace “Ajeeb Singh". Love you bro [sic],"

“Artifasla inteligent or muka late. best dialogue in whole video you are the best youtuber bhai love u from Chhattisgarh [sic]."

"Love u bro.Dil jit liya bhaiya.well done [sic]."

