Cheapskate man, who never dined out, avoided AC, preferred walks to rides, regrets in old age despite ₹3.83 cr fortune

A Japanese man named Suzuki is making headlines after he regretted spending his life frugally. The 67-year-old whose net worth is ₹3.83 crore felt guilty of spending life in austerity. Bent on saving, he not only avoided use air-conditioner but also refrained from having family meals in restaurants, THE GOLD ONLINE reported.

Born into a poor family, he pushed himself beyond limits over his austerity drive only to be left wealthy in old age but without memorable moments of travelling, dining in restaurants and enjoying life.

As per the publication Suzuki's wife passed away some years after his retirement at the age of 66 after being diagnosed with a serious disease. Regretting the decisions he made in his life, he said, “I wish my wife and I could have relished travelling more and eating in restaurants,” said Suzuki.

Questioning his cheapskate habits that left him a fortune without a soulmate to live his life, Suzuki stated, “But time cannot be turned back. What is the meaning of life with only money left?” he said.

According to the news outlet, Suzuki started working early in life and made money in secondary school by working part-time in restaurants.

He rented a cheap flat far away from his office after getting a full-time job and lived an extremely frugal life for years. From cooking daily meals to taking lunchbox containing bean sprouts and chicken to the office every day, he tried to save as much money as he could.

His control on expenses was not limited to food, he also cut down electricity costs by avoiding use of air-conditioner. For travel he used to ride a bike or simply walk to his destination. Suzuki, who had never eaten in a restaurant married his fellow mate who was aware about his personality.

His savings saw a drastic dip after the couple welcomed their child into this world. According to the publication, Suzuki family spent most of their leisure time picnicking in nearby parks through which they avoided hefty expenditure on recreational activities. Furthermore, if the need to travel arose, Suzuki opted for the cheapest route.

Although he accumulated significant wealth sufficient to purchase a house or a car, but he never bought one. He withdrew part of his pension fund for investment when he retired and is reported to own assets with a combined value of ₹3.83 crore.

“This money is a guarantee for emergency situations and my later life,” THE GOLD ONLINE quoted Suzuki as saying.