Ashneer Grover says, ‘Banks se tech nahi ho rahi’ as Kotak Mahindra Bank share prices drop 10%; netizens react
Ashneer Grover took a dig at Kotak Mahindra Bank after the company's share prices dropped 10%. The plunge happened after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ordered the bank to stop adding new customers through its online platforms and halt issuing new credit cards. The directive came after problems in the bank's IT system in the past two years.