‘Check in regularly, 11 pm curfew…’: Meghan Markle has ‘strict’ rules for Prince Harry as he travels solo, say insiders

Prince Harry has been seen on solo trips recently, including to the UK and Lesotho, amid rumors of a rift with Meghan Markle. Reports suggest they are separating professionally, with Harry eager to pursue opportunities independently while facing claims of being controlled by Meghan.

Livemint
Published23 Oct 2024, 07:28 PM IST
‘Check in regularly, 11 pm curfew…’: Insiders say Meghan Markle has ‘strict’ rules for Prince Harry as he travels solo
‘Check in regularly, 11 pm curfew…’: Insiders say Meghan Markle has ‘strict’ rules for Prince Harry as he travels solo(REUTERS)

Prince Harry has ventured out on a series of solo trips in recent weeks amid growing buzz about a ‘rift’ in his relationship with Meghan Markle. Recent updates suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ‘separating professionally’ and divorce rumours continue to gain momentum. By many accounts, Prince Harry is ready to pursue opportunities without his wife.

Royal insiders however claim that his life remains tightly ‘controlled’ by his wife — from frequent check-ins to a curfew at night. A multitude of recent reports quoting anonymous sources have dubbed Markle as being “very opinionated” and “a control freak” and claimed that she was “steering the relationship". A report last week by Star Magazine also claimed that Harry was now ‘desperately’ looking for a way out of his marriage.

"He has to check in regularly and stick to her road trip rules, including a strict 11 pm curfew,” one source told Radar Online.

Also Read | Prince Harry ‘desperate’ for way out of marriage with ‘control freak’ Meghan

The estranged royal has been spotted solo at several events — including at least two brief trips to the UK — in the past couple of month. He also visited the small mountain kingdom of Lesotho earlier this month before heading to Johannesburg in South Africa during a short visit to the continent. An insider also told Radar that there were “plenty more solo trips on his docket” as Prince Harry seeks to establish a new global identify.

"People noticed this was a more relaxed Harry. He was smiling and clearly relishing meeting with people about things that really matter to him. Harry's given up so much for this marriage — his family, his home, friends. There's this feeling he's been striving to make Meghan happy at the expense of his own happiness,” a source told Star Magazine after his recent visits to New York, London and Lesotho.

The latest report came even as other sources suggested the couple was undergoing a ‘trial separation’ as they made efforts to work this out. RadarOnline had previously reported that the Duke and Duchess had a ‘blueprint’ in place to lead separate lives as they drifted increasingly apart. Numerous updates in recent weeks also indicate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now opting to chart their own, separate courses.

 

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends

