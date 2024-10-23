‘Check in regularly, 11 pm curfew…’: Meghan Markle has ‘strict’ rules for Prince Harry as he travels solo, say insiders

Prince Harry has ventured out on a series of solo trips in recent weeks amid growing buzz about a ‘rift’ in his relationship with Meghan Markle. Recent updates suggest that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ‘separating professionally’ and divorce rumours continue to gain momentum. By many accounts, Prince Harry is ready to pursue opportunities without his wife.

Royal insiders however claim that his life remains tightly ‘controlled’ by his wife — from frequent check-ins to a curfew at night. A multitude of recent reports quoting anonymous sources have dubbed Markle as being “very opinionated” and “a control freak” and claimed that she was “steering the relationship". A report last week by Star Magazine also claimed that Harry was now ‘desperately’ looking for a way out of his marriage.

"He has to check in regularly and stick to her road trip rules, including a strict 11 pm curfew,” one source told Radar Online.

The estranged royal has been spotted solo at several events — including at least two brief trips to the UK — in the past couple of month. He also visited the small mountain kingdom of Lesotho earlier this month before heading to Johannesburg in South Africa during a short visit to the continent. An insider also told Radar that there were “plenty more solo trips on his docket” as Prince Harry seeks to establish a new global identify.

"People noticed this was a more relaxed Harry. He was smiling and clearly relishing meeting with people about things that really matter to him. Harry's given up so much for this marriage — his family, his home, friends. There's this feeling he's been striving to make Meghan happy at the expense of his own happiness,” a source told Star Magazine after his recent visits to New York, London and Lesotho.