Check Meghan Markle’s heartwarming gesture to rebuild bridges between Prince Harry and King Charles, William

Meghan Markle sent a gift box from her new brand As Ever to King Charles III at Clarence House, London. UK royal correspondent Neil Sean claimed it in a recent report.

Advertisement

Per Neil Sean, the news is coming from "a very well-placed source”. He calls it a "gifted idea” from Prince Harry’s wife, once nicknamed "Tungsten". The moniker reportedly came from none other than King Charles, who called his daughter-in-law so for her resilience.

The gift box reportedly included jams, honey, crepe mix and other items. It is said to be a sweet gesture from Meghan Markle, who holds the king in high regard. However, this claim is yet to be officially confirmed.

Royal experts believe this may be Meghan’s way of rebuilding ties with the royal family after her and Prince Harry’s exit in 2020.

Experts feel that, if this news is true, it shows Meghan’s efforts to reconnect with King Charles. It may ease tensions between Prince Harry, Prince William and the King. Small gestures like this, they say, may help in healing relationships.

Advertisement

"I understand how she may not feel respected still, but tiny gestures like this are her way of showing compassion for what the king is going through and helping to rebuild bridges between Prince William, Prince Harry and the king," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital.

Read More

This comes at a time when King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment. He earlier celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with Queen Camilla.

Meghan Markle’s products were sold out within an hour of launch. The Duchess of Sussex has already sent these As Ever gift boxes to friends and celebrities like Kris Jenner and Zoe Saldana.

Clarence House has not confirmed receiving the gift box. No comment has come from Meghan’s team either. Advertisement

King Charles likely to appreciate Meghan's gesture British broadcaster Helena Chard added that King Charles might appreciate such a thoughtful gesture. The monarch is known for loving high-quality food. The timing, during his wedding anniversary and health challenges, makes it even more special.