When two women tourists got lost in Dubai's desert, they used Uber and found a camel ride option. Their surprise was shared in a viral video, sparking skepticism online as users debated the authenticity of the scenario, noting the nearby road and questioning how they could be lost

When you think ofDubai, what comes to your mind? If I am not wrong, it must be towering skylines, futuristic architecture, big malls, luxurious cars and ultra-modern lifestyle.

But you won’t believe it when I say that recently a group of women tourists who werelost in a desert in Dubai after their vehicle broke down, opted for an unusual ride option of a camel on Uber while desperately seeking rescue.

According to a viral video reportedly shot at Al Badayer along the Dubai-Hatta Road, two womentourists who were lost in the vast Dubai desert decided to use the Uber app to get help. They were surprised to learn that Uber provided them with a strange variety of options, such as ATVs and, most astonishingly, a camel, in addition to the regular automobiles. The women's reaction was a mixture of enthusiasm and incredulity, and the moment was recorded.

One of the women, narrating their experience, exclaimed, “We got lost and decided to check Uber, and guess what? There’s a camel!"

They were stunned when a man arrived with a camel, introducing himself as an "Uber Camel driver." One of the women hopped on, seemingly thrilled by the unconventional ride.

When they asked the man, "What do you do for a living?" He replied, "I drive Uber Camel. I help people who get lost." The driver explained that he specialises in assisting stranded travellers in the desert.

Netizen’s reaction Netizens were left amused and stunned by the video clip, while somequestioned its authenticity and called it a "fake" and "staged" video.

“How can they be lost if they have a working smartphone, internet and gps??’ reacted a user

"Doesn't look like you're in the middle of the desert! We can see the road right behind you only😂And you're in Sharjah as there's no red dunes in dubai" another user reacted

“Is Uber camel🐪 has number plate too.?😂 “ third user commented

A fifth added, ''This has to be staged, right? It's too good to be true!''

''There is a road behind you, and you say you are in the middle of the desert and lost,'' another user commented.

Another joked, ''For safety reasons make sure to check the number plate though.''