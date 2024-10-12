Leh experienced a spectacular aurora as a result of a severe geomagnetic storm initiated by a coronal mass ejection. Although the sight was enchanting, experts cautioned about potential technological disruptions, highlighting the dynamic relationship between solar activity and Earth.

The skies above Leh were illuminated by a breathtaking aurora display on Thursday (October 10) when a severe geomagnetic storm hit Earth. The rare occurrence was captured at India's highest observatory in Hanle.

The event was initiated by a potent coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun that arrived at Earth on Friday. The CME stemmed from an X1.8-class solar flare on October 9 and hurtled through space at speeds surpassing 1.5 million miles per hour.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has classified the geomagnetic storm as G4, signaling severe conditions that can potentially disrupt power grids and satellite operations.

Such storms can make auroras visible much farther south than usual, with sightings reported as far south as Alabama and Northern California in the United States.

Rare auroras in Ladakh In Leh, the auroras' vibrant colours created a breathtaking spectacle against the backdrop of the night sky.

The geomagnetic storm is a result of the current period of increased solar activity, with the Sun nearing its solar maximum, which is anticipated to reach its peak in 2025.

This cycle has resulted in a rise in solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which cause auroras when charged particles interact with Earth's magnetic field.

The auroras seen in Leh were the direct consequence of these interactions, displaying dazzling reds that enthralled spectators.

While the visual spectacle was breathtaking, scientists cautioned against possible disruptions due to the storm.

High-frequency radio communications are already experiencing interference, and there is concern about the potential impact on satellite navigation systems. Power companies and aviation authorities have been advised to monitor conditions closely to mitigate any negative impacts.