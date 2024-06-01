Check pics: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash
Several Bollywood celebrities and eminent personalities have joined Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Europe. Several Bollywood stars have been spotted travelling to Ambani's pre-wedding celebration destination from Alia Bhatt to Salman Khan. Recently, Ranbir Singh and Sarah Ali Khan were spotted enjoying Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. Ranveer Singh's images from cruise celebrations went viral on the internet.