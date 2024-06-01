Several Bollywood celebrities and eminent personalities have joined Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Europe. Several Bollywood stars have been spotted travelling to Ambani's pre-wedding celebration destination from Alia Bhatt to Salman Khan. Recently, Ranbir Singh and Sarah Ali Khan were spotted enjoying Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. Ranveer Singh's images from cruise celebrations went viral on the internet.

The two viral photos were recently shared on platform Reddit by BollyBlindsNGossip. In the viral image, Sara Ali Khan can be seen enjoying the celebration with her friends for a day out in Rome. The actress was posing for a photo with her friends in front of Trevi Fountain. She opted for a casual look in the pictures that have gone viral on the internet.

In another viral photo, Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was spotted in a black had and a wide smile. The actor was seen posing with a guest on the cruise.

Other than the two, several other Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, etc also joined the ongoing pre-wedding celebrations. Disha Patani, Karishma Kapoor, and several other divas were also there.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani will marry Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. The two will tie knots at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to the traditional Hindu Vedic customs.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad, where attendees will receive divine blessings.

