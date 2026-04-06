Chef Sanjeev Kapoor refused to accept Padma Shri—until this one demand was met

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor has shared a striking anecdote from the time he was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2017, revealing how he stood firm on wearing his chef’s uniform despite initial resistance due to official protocol.

Why Sanjeev Kapoor refused Padma Shri before making this request clear Speaking in his video series Kahani Khazana, Kapoor reflected on the moment as both a personal milestone and a defining statement for his profession. The Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honours, is awarded by the Government of India to recognise distinguished contributions across fields including arts, public affairs, science, and more.

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Recalling the incident, Kapoor emphasised the emotional and symbolic importance of his attire. "For all the years I worked in a hotel as a chef, I wore my full uniform every single day at work." He added, “I feel the chef's uniform carries pride and honour, and maybe that's why chefs have reached where they are today.”

The chef explained that he had been informed of a dress protocol ahead of the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where awardees are typically expected to wear formal Indian attire. "I was told there's a protocol and that I would have to wear national dress," he said.

However, Kapoor was unwilling to compromise on what he saw as a matter of identity and professional dignity. Despite explaining that the uniform represented his life’s work, his request was initially declined. Determined to make a point, he took a firm stand. "If you don't want to give me the Padma Shri in this, then don't give it at all."

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His insistence eventually prevailed. Kapoor recalled that when he arrived at the ceremony, there was no further objection. "I arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and without any argument or problem, I received the Padma Shri in my chef's uniform," he said.

Sanjeev Kapoor had made a heartfelt Instagram post for the day he was bestowed the Padma Shri.

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Beyond the moment itself, Kapoor reflected on how the perception of chefs has evolved over the years, particularly in the media. "When I started on TV, the chef's cap disappeared from the frame. Slowly, to look more casual, they suggested I wear a normal shirt instead," he noted, pointing to a gradual shift away from traditional culinary imagery.

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Kapoor’s career has played a significant role in elevating the profile of chefs in India. Through television shows, cookbooks, and culinary ventures, he has helped bring professional cooking into mainstream popular culture. His contributions have also been recognised with honours such as the National Award for ‘Best Chef of India’.

For Kapoor, the Padma Shri was not merely a personal accolade. "I feel the Padma Shri I received is not just for me, it's for the entire chef community," he said, underscoring the broader significance of the moment.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.