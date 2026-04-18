Chef Vikas Khanna announces Jagannath Rath Yatra project on Akshaya Tritiya days after TIME100 recognition

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has revealed plans to undertake a spiritual project inspired by the Jagannath Rath Yatra. In a post on Instagram, Khanna said he intends to build a chariot himself, beginning with raw wood and completing it as an offering.

Describing the idea as one that came to him in a dream, the chef shared a rough visual concept created using AI and outlined the process he plans to follow. “I will build this chariot myself—from the very first piece of wood to its final offering,” he wrote.

Project To Begin On Akshaya Tritiya

Khanna said the work will begin on Akshaya Tritiya, which in 2026 falls on April 19. The day holds special significance in Hindu traditions and is also associated with the ceremonial start of chariot construction in Puri for the annual Rath Yatra.

Referring to the tradition, Khanna noted that on this day, logs are blessed and consecrated before construction begins. He described his initiative as “a beginning rooted in faith, devotion, and surrender,” adding that the day is believed to bring lasting prosperity.

Recognition On Global Stage

The announcement comes days after Vikas Khanna was named in TIME100 2026, a list that recognises influential figures across fields.

Reacting to the honour, Khanna expressed gratitude and said the recognition reflects not just his journey but also the global rise of Indian cuisine. Speaking to ANI, he said the achievement belongs to everyone who supported him over the years.

“I feel more for all the people who have stood by me all these decades. This is a big achievement for both our Indian culture and cuisine,” he said, adding that such recognition helps amplify the global voice of Indian food.

‘A Victory For Indian Culinary Legacy’

In a separate statement, Khanna described his inclusion in the TIME100 list as a moment of pride and credited his family for their role in his journey.

He said the honour represents years of consistency and dedication, while also highlighting the growing global appreciation for Indian culinary traditions. “This achievement is a victory for India and our culinary legacy,” he said.

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Khanna added that he hopes the recognition will inspire others to pursue their ambitions and represent India internationally.

Messages Pour In The chef also shared that actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas was among the first to congratulate him on the achievement. According to Khanna, she described it as a significant moment for Indian cuisine and culture.

The TIME100 2026 list features prominent names from across industries, including Sundar Pichai and Ranbir Kapoor.

Blending Tradition And Modern Expression