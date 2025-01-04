Chef Vikas Khanna gets ‘thank you’ note from Mysore Sandalwood Soap; here’s why

Indian chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant has a long list of high-profile guests, from Ambanis to Jeff Bezos. The Princess Diaries' fame Anne Hathaway was the recent addition to the list after the Hollywood actress visited Khanna's restaurant for a treat.

Advertisement

Vikas Khanna welcomed the actress and her friends for dinner. Later, the chef also gifted her the iconic Mysore Sandalwood Soap, a handcrafted marble box from Agra, and the book Kiss in Kashmir by Monica Saigal. Khanna's thoughtful gift won him praise in India from Karnataka MLA and Mysore Sandalwood Soap makers.

Mysore Sandalwood Soap thanks Vikas Khanna The thoughtful gift to Anne Hathaway went viral after Mysore Sandalwood Soap's official social media account thanked Vikas Khanna for the gesture in January. The gift selection amplified Karnataka's legacy's reach to a global platform, said Mysore Sandalwood Soap in the post.

“We are honoured by Chef Vikas Khanna's thoughtful gesture of presenting the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap to actress Anne Hathaway. This moment celebrated the timeless legacy of Karnataka's pride on a global stage,” read the post shared on X on January 2.

Advertisement

MLA from Karnataka thanks Khanna Appaji Nadagouda, chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited and MLA of the Muddebihal constituency, also expressed gratitude to Vikas Khanna for choosing a product that portrays India's diverse culture and legacy.

Read More

“I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Chef Vikas Khanna for his gracious gesture of presenting Karnataka's prestigious #MysoreSandalSoap to actress #AnneHathaway. This act beautifully highlights the cultural richness and global appeal of our iconic brand,” wrote Nadagouda in a post on X.

“As we celebrate this moment, we would also like to recommend our Mysore Sandal #MillenniumSoap, a super-premium offering crafted for connoisseurs of luxury. With its superior formulation and unmatched fragrance, it stands as a testament to the pinnacle of our craftsmanship. Thank you, Chef @TheVikasKhanna,” the post read further. Advertisement

Why Hathaway's visit to Khanna's restaurant was more special for the chef? Hathaway's visit to the restaurant was emotionally linked to Khanna's past when he and his ailing sister used to watch Anna Hathaway's shows in the hospital. Hence, Vikas Khanna's token of appreciation for the actress was more than just a gift.

Advertisement