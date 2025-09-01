Chennai Clinic's billboard on ‘Uranus’ with Elon Musk twist goes viral. Internet calls it: ‘hilarious and clever ad’

A Chennai-based clinic has grabbed global attention with a cheeky billboard that combines wordplay, humour and a topical reference to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Advertisement

The ad, put up by Assana, a colorectal and gut wellness centre in Tamil Nadu’s capital, tackles a subject often considered taboo, rectal health, but without crossing into anything crude or offensive. Instead, it uses wit to get people talking.

Also Read | Elon Musk just delivered a ringing endorsement of the iPhone’s staying power

So, where does Elon Musk come in? The Tesla and SpaceX chief has often spoken about his dream of making humans a multi-planetary species, with Mars being his ultimate goal. The Chennai clinic cleverly picked up on this narrative to push its own mission.

“Let Elon explore Mars. Our mission is Uranus,” reads the billboard, which has now gone viral on social media.

Also Read | Video: Woman alleges Bigbasket delivered baby formula smelling of phenyl

A photo of the ad was shared by the X handle @Rainmaker1973 and has already racked up more than a million views. Hundreds of amused comments followed, with many praising the clinic for using humour to draw attention to an otherwise sensitive topic.

Advertisement

Check the viral post here:

A user wrote, “Whoever named it Uranus had no idea of the long term repercussions and running joke with that name.”

Another user commented on X, “That’s a hilarious and clever ad, definitely grabs attention while staying on message.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory as Maratha quota stir enters Day 4

“This is abuse of uranus, Even uranus has self respect guys,” the third user wrote.

“Oh Boy! someone’s a marketing genius,” the fourth wrote on X.

“Look closely, Even the graphics are wild,” the fifth user wrote.