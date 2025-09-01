Chennai Clinic's billboard on ‘Uranus’ with Elon Musk twist goes viral. Internet calls it: ‘hilarious and clever ad’

A Chennai-based clinic has grabbed global attention with a cheeky billboard that combines wordplay, humour and a topical reference to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
The ad, put up by Assana, a colorectal and gut wellness centre in Tamil Nadu’s capital, tackles a subject often considered taboo, rectal health, but without crossing into anything crude or offensive. Instead, it uses wit to get people talking.
The Tesla and SpaceX chief has often spoken about his dream of making humans a multi-planetary species, with Mars being his ultimate goal. The Chennai clinic cleverly picked up on this narrative to push its own mission.
“Let Elon explore Mars. Our mission is Uranus,” reads the billboard, which has now gone viral on social media.
A photo of the ad was shared by the X handle @Rainmaker1973 and has already racked up more than a million views. Hundreds of amused comments followed, with many praising the clinic for using humour to draw attention to an otherwise sensitive topic.
A user wrote, “Whoever named it Uranus had no idea of the long term repercussions and running joke with that name.”
Another user commented on X, “That’s a hilarious and clever ad, definitely grabs attention while staying on message.”
“This is abuse of uranus, Even uranus has self respect guys,” the third user wrote.
“Oh Boy! someone’s a marketing genius,” the fourth wrote on X.
“Look closely, Even the graphics are wild,” the fifth user wrote.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk-led xAI is suing a former employee named Xuechen Li for allegedly stealing trade secrets related to the company's Grok AI chatbot and for allegedly taking them to OpenAI. In the lawsuit filed at the California federal court on Thursday, xAI stated that Li stole confidential information related to its new AI offering to get the new job at OpenAI.