Chennai man’s Ladakh travel guide goes viral, as his trip turns into a ‘nightmare’

  • Ladakh, a dream destination, could possibly turn into a nightmare for tourists after one traveller recently posted about the hidden dangers of the trip. A resident of Chennai, Kirubakaran Rajendran, recently posted snippets from his tour experience in Ladakh that have gained over six million views.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published2 Aug 2024, 12:19 PM IST
Chennai man's trip guide goes viral, as his Ladakh tour turns into a nightmare
Chennai man’s trip guide goes viral, as his Ladakh tour turns into a nightmare(HT_PRINT)

A recent post by Kirubakaran Rajendran, a resident of Chennai, has gone viral with over six million views. It sheds light on the unexpected perils of travelling to Ladakh, a popular tourist destination. Through his personal experience, Rajendran highlights the potential “nightmares” that await unsuspecting travellers in this breathtaking region.

Also Read | ED conducts first ever raid in Union Territory of Ladakh in crypto case

What was meant to be a relaxing holiday for Rajendran's family, turned into a health hazard, as the oxygen levels were low. Rajendran shared that his family found it hard to breathe as soon as they landed at the Leh airport, which is located more than 10,000 feet above the sea level. Even simple activities proved to be an exhausting ordeal for the family.

Rajendran posted a series of threads, enumerating a step by step guide for people who wish to visit Ladakh.

“Please note that oxygen availability goes down once you move to higher altitude regions,” posted Rajendran. “As the altitude increases, the atmospheric pressure drops and the number of oxygen molecules per breath is reduced. Compared to sea level, places like Leh/Ladakh have less oxygen in the air,” he added.

Also Read | PM Modi Conducts ‘First Blast’ Of Shinku La Tunnel In Ladakh

Rajendran specifically listed places such as Nubra Valley and Hanle, which have very less oxygen. Khardung La Pass, which is located at 18,000 feet, also has a similar condition. 

"The oxygen at these places is so thin, which makes it very difficult to breathe, even cab drivers ask you not to stand outside at these peaks for more than 10 minutes (sic),” said Rajendran.

'Not supposed to be this adventurous'

Although Rajendran said, he and his family took two days to acclimatise to the harsh conditions, they found it difficult to breathe and cope with the high altitude in Ladakh. Hence, they cancelled their bookings and took a flight back home.

“The vacation was supposed to be relaxing and enjoyable, but not this adventurous, putting the health at risk. Ladakh is so beautiful, no doubt about it, but it might not suit everyone,” he concluded.

Also Read | Monsoon in India: Part of Leh-Manali road closed due to cloudburst

Many users thanked the traveller for sharing his “informative thread”, while others took to X, to post advices, or share experiences from their travels.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 12:19 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsChennai man’s Ladakh travel guide goes viral, as his trip turns into a ‘nightmare’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.10
    01:24 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.95 (-3.04%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.70
    01:24 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -6.45 (-2.07%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.25
    01:24 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -1.5 (-0.83%)

    Tata Motors

    1,100.00
    01:24 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -44.6 (-3.9%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    375.00
    01:19 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    26.8 (7.7%)

    Bikaji Foods International

    767.95
    01:18 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    53.3 (7.46%)

    One 97 Communications

    531.65
    01:19 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.45 (6.93%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.50
    01:18 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.1 (6.49%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue