Chennai user orders ₹1.06 lakh worth of condoms from Instamart in 2025, company calls it ‘planning ahead’

A Chennai user received a special mention in Swiggy Instamart's 2025 consumer shopping habits report, thanks to their ₹1.06 lakh worth of condom orders throughout the year.

Yes, you read it right! The Chennai Instamart user bought only condoms worth over a lakh in the year. The quick-commerce application quipped it as a light-hearted testament to “planning ahead”.

In its annual ‘How India Instamarted’ report, Swiggy revealed that a single account in Chennai placed 228 separate condom orders, totalling ₹1,06,398.

Swiggy's data showed that 1 in every 127 orders in Instamart included a condom, and the naughtiest month was September – condom purchases peaked in the 9th month of the year, surging by 24%.

Also Read | 200-year-old condom decorated with erotic art goes on display in Amsterdam

Another Chennai user became the “Pet Parent of the Year” on Instamart after ordering pet supplies worth ₹2.41 lakh in 2025.

Top spender of 2025 Swiggy Instamart's top spender of 2025 was a user from Kochi, Kerala, who spent over ₹22 lakh – adding everything to cart, from 22 iPhone 17s, 24K gold coins, a Philips air fryer, and even everyday items such as Tic Tacs, milk, eggs, ice cream, and fresh fruits.

Other big-ticket cart moments on Instamart include: A gadget enthusiast in Hyderabad spent ₹ 4.3 lakh on three iPhone 17s in a single tap.

4.3 lakh on three iPhone 17s in a single tap. A Noida techno-holic spent ₹ 2.69 lakh on Bluetooth speakers, SSDs, and robotic vacuums in a single swoop.

2.69 lakh on Bluetooth speakers, SSDs, and robotic vacuums in a single swoop. A Bengaluru user went into full festive mode this Diwali and bought a 1 kg silver brick worth ₹ 1,97,000 from Instamart. Swiggy Instamart's Everyday Heroes According to the 2025 trends, curry leaves, dahi, eggs, milk, and bananas were the real Kitchen MVPs, dominating repeat orders across India.

Swiggy also found a die-hard curry leaves lover, who, they said, placed 368 orders of curry leaves, practically one for every day of the year.

In 2025, India ordered more than 4 packets of milk per second, enough to fill over 26,000 Olympic-size swimming pools, said Swiggy.

Indian love for dairy was also highlighted in their ordering history — Paneer outsold cheese by more than half. And for every 10 cheese orders, about 9 went to butter and spreads.

Only masala-flavoured chips were able to satisfy the late-night binges in Indian. These chips claimed the #1 spot for late-night orders in 9 of the top 10 cities.

Also Read | Gen Z shoppers aren’t spending like retailers need them to

Instamart Cart Champions of 2025 According to the Swiggy report, some of India’s “heaviest hitters” came from these four cities, each with a power user who crossed the 1,000-order mark in 2025: