A Chennai-based entrepreneur missed the opportunity of getting featured on the Shark Tank India, only because of his lack of fluency in Hindi. Karthik Manikonda, the founder of The Mind and Company, expressed his disappointment after the popular business reality television series his proposal to make pitch in English was denied by the showmakers.