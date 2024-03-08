Chennai-based entrepreneur Karthik Manikonda expressed disappointment lost the opportunity to pitch his idea at Shark Tank India after he proposed to present the idea in English. In his LinkedIn post, Manikonda said he was not allowed to pitch in non-Hindi language

A Chennai-based entrepreneur missed the opportunity of getting featured on the Shark Tank India, only because of his lack of fluency in Hindi. Karthik Manikonda, the founder of The Mind and Company, expressed his disappointment after the popular business reality television series his proposal to make pitch in English was denied by the showmakers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Mind and Company was selected for Shark Tank India, but was not allowed to pitch to the Sharks. Reason: I am not fluent in Hindi. Its a Hindi show. Its a national show. I proposed to allow me to pitch in English. And I hear a Big NO," wrote Manikonda in his LinkedIn post shared on March 7.

In his post, he also said that the pre-condition in the reality show for entrepreneurs is leading to a lot of regional startups to miss the opportunity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Had they told me other reasons like; Your scale is not big or, this industry is too niche or, you are not investment ready etc, I would have accepted. But I cant pitch in non Hindi language was a bummer," he continued. At the end he mentioned AI real time translation as one of the possible solution to communicate in local language.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!