Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Chennai-based entrepreneur loses Shark Tank India opportunity for not being ‘fluent in Hindi’

Chennai-based entrepreneur loses Shark Tank India opportunity for not being ‘fluent in Hindi’

Livemint

Chennai-based entrepreneur Karthik Manikonda expressed disappointment lost the opportunity to pitch his idea at Shark Tank India after he proposed to present the idea in English. In his LinkedIn post, Manikonda said he was not allowed to pitch in non-Hindi language

According to the founder of the Mind and Company, Karthik Manikonda, he was not allowed to pitch to the Sharks because he was not fluent in Hindi.

A Chennai-based entrepreneur missed the opportunity of getting featured on the Shark Tank India, only because of his lack of fluency in Hindi. Karthik Manikonda, the founder of The Mind and Company, expressed his disappointment after the popular business reality television series his proposal to make pitch in English was denied by the showmakers.

“The Mind and Company was selected for Shark Tank India, but was not allowed to pitch to the Sharks. Reason: I am not fluent in Hindi. Its a Hindi show. Its a national show. I proposed to allow me to pitch in English. And I hear a Big NO," wrote Manikonda in his LinkedIn post shared on March 7.

In his post, he also said that the pre-condition in the reality show for entrepreneurs is leading to a lot of regional startups to miss the opportunity.

“Had they told me other reasons like; Your scale is not big or, this industry is too niche or, you are not investment ready etc, I would have accepted. But I cant pitch in non Hindi language was a bummer," he continued. At the end he mentioned AI real time translation as one of the possible solution to communicate in local language.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.