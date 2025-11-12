Chennai’s heart-shaped red lights add a touch of love to city traffic: Here's what they meant

Next time you stop at a red light in Chennai, look closely — it might just make you smile. At several busy junctions across the city, the traditional red traffic signal has been replaced by one shaped like a glowing heart.
What started as an ordinary commute for one driver recently turned into a viral moment. A Reddit user shared a photo of a heart-shaped red light near Chennai airport, captioning it: “Spotted this heart-shaped red light at a signal close to the airport. So cute, Chennai! Does this happen at most lights?”
The post instantly struck a chord online, amassing hundreds of upvotes and sparking conversations about the city’s creative traffic design.
Many Chennai residents chimed in to say that these heart-shaped signals aren’t new. “It's been a year since they have implemented these in most of the signals around Chennai," a user wrote on Reddit.
“Yes! All throughout Chennai, the red lights are hearts. I think it’s supposed to mean that you have loved ones waiting, so drive carefully? Something like that,” another user wrote.
Some users speculated that the design might be part of a road safety or kindness campaign, intended to make people associate stopping with patience and positivity.
“Last year this happened in Hyderabad World heart day 29th Sep after a month or so they normalised the signals,” the third user wrote.
As part of the Zero Accident Day campaign in 2024, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) installed heart-shaped red lights at several busy junctions across the city to promote safer and more mindful driving.
Whether it’s a civic experiment or simply an aesthetic upgrade, Chennai’s heart-shaped traffic lights have clearly left an impression — both on locals and those discovering the city’s charm for the first time.