Chhaava Box Office collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal starrer historical drama movie Chhaava had already collected impressive numbers with its advance booking. The Chhaava movie has maintained the positive momentum on its opening day.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer movie minted ₹13.81 crore on the opening day, Friday, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Chhaava occupancy Chhaava's impressive earnings right on Day 1, reflected in the movie's footfalls as well. The Vicky Kaushal starrer film had an overall 32.51 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Friday, February 14. In the morning, cinema halls were filled up to 30.51 per cent, and up to 34.50 per cent in the evening.

With the 32.51 per cent occupancy on Day 1, Chhaava has surpassed Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar to achieve the highest footfalls in morning shows in 2025. Sky Force had a morning occupancy of 10.29 per cent on its release day, while Badass Ravi Kumar saw 13.09 per cent, as per data by Sacnilk.

To add to this, Chhaava also recorded the highest opening day occupancy (morning shows) for Vicky Kaushal.

While talking at one of the promotional events of Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal said: “I am fortunate that I got a chance to play the role of Chhatrapati Maharaj. I am very grateful to Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijay Sir for choosing me for this role. Our only effort is that everyone in Maharashtra gets it, even the children get it. All over the world, every child in every home needs to know how we should live.”

More about Chhaava Indian film critic and trade analyst, while reviewing the film said that Chhava, “Blends history, emotions, passion, patriotism, action with finesse... #VickyKaushal terrific, cements his stature as one of the finest actors of his generation... #LaxmanUtekar triumphs as a storyteller.”