Chhaava Box Office collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama movie scores BIG on Valentine's Day

  • Chhaava Box Office collection Day 1: In addition to impressive advance day bookings, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava saw a bumper opening on Valentine's Day

Updated14 Feb 2025, 05:56 PM IST
Chhaava Box Office collection Day 1:

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal starrer historical drama movie Chhaava had already collected impressive numbers with its advance booking. The Chhaava movie has maintained the positive momentum on its opening day.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer movie minted 13.81 crore on the opening day, Friday, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Chhaava occupancy

Chhaava's impressive earnings right on Day 1, reflected in the movie's footfalls as well. The Vicky Kaushal starrer film had an overall 32.51 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Friday, February 14. In the morning, cinema halls were filled up to 30.51 per cent, and up to 34.50 per cent in the evening.

With the 32.51 per cent occupancy on Day 1, Chhaava has surpassed Akshay Kumar's Sky Force and Himesh Reshammiya's Badass Ravi Kumar to achieve the highest footfalls in morning shows in 2025. Sky Force had a morning occupancy of 10.29 per cent on its release day, while Badass Ravi Kumar saw 13.09 per cent, as per data by Sacnilk.

To add to this, Chhaava also recorded the highest opening day occupancy (morning shows) for Vicky Kaushal.

While talking at one of the promotional events of Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal said: “I am fortunate that I got a chance to play the role of Chhatrapati Maharaj. I am very grateful to Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijay Sir for choosing me for this role. Our only effort is that everyone in Maharashtra gets it, even the children get it. All over the world, every child in every home needs to know how we should live.”

More about Chhaava

Indian film critic and trade analyst, while reviewing the film said that Chhava, “Blends history, emotions, passion, patriotism, action with finesse... #VickyKaushal terrific, cements his stature as one of the finest actors of his generation... #LaxmanUtekar triumphs as a storyteller.”

Directed by Laxamn Utekar, Chhaava also features Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in key roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

 

 

 

 

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama movie scores BIG on Valentine's Day
First Published:14 Feb 2025, 05:56 PM IST
