Chhaava Box Office collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama has been making waves at the Box Office ever since its release. Although the movie, based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life follows a conventional storyline, Chhaava has surpassed other historical releases like Kesari and Tanhaji.
Akshay Kumar starrer film Kesari minted a total of ₹155.70 crore during its theatrical run, while Tanhaji earned ₹279.60 crore India net. Strikingly, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has already earned ₹337.65 crore within just 11 days of its release, as per data collated by Sacnilk. The movie secured this milestone despite a slump in its collection on Monday.
If the Chhaava movie maintains the positive momentum, it would cross the ₹400 crore mark, thus surpassing Tanhaji and Kesari's earnings taken together.
On Monday, Day 11, Chhaava earned ₹10.9 crore, as of 8pm, shows data by Sacnilk. This figure is four times less as compared to the movie's earnings on previous days, when it minted ₹40 crore.
Chhaava also had a bumper opening, earning a staggering ₹31 crore on Day 1. Even the first-weekend collection of the movie was impressive - it minted ₹37 crores and ₹48.5 crores on the first Saturday and Sunday. From the very start, the film made sure to leave a mark, and appears it has no intention of slowing down.
Chhaava, reportedly made with a budget of ₹130 crore, has an advantage over Tanhaji, which had a budget of ₹120 crore in 2020. Meanwhile, Kesari, a 2019 movie, was made with a budget of ₹80 crore.
To break even, a movie typically needs to earn twice its production cost. For example, if a film costs ₹100 crore to make, it must earn at least ₹200 crore at the box office to cover both production and marketing expenses.
Recently, in Gujarat, while watching Chhaava, a viewer tore down the cinema screen in protest against Akshaye Khanna's portrayal of Aurangzeb. The incident, which took place in Bharuch, Gujarat, resulted in the arrest of the offender.
