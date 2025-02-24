Chhaava Box Office collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal movie takes over Tanhaji, Kesari despite Monday slump

  • Chhaava Box Office collection Day 11: Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal's historical drama, has crossed the 300 crore mark in just 11 days, outperforming Kesari and Tanhaji's India net collection

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated24 Feb 2025, 07:59 PM IST
Chhaava Box Office collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal's historic drama has been making waves at the Box Office ever since its release. Although the movie, based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life follows a conventional storyline, Chhaava has surpassed other historical releases like Kesari and Tanhaji.

Akshay Kumar starrer film Kesari minted a total of 155.70 crore during its theatrical run, while Tanhaji earned 279.60 crore India net. Strikingly, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has already earned 337.65 crore within just 11 days of its release, as per data collated by Sacnilk. The movie secured this milestone despite a slump in its collection on Monday.

If the Chhaava movie maintains the positive momentum, it would cross the 400 crore mark, thus surpassing Tanhaji and Kesari's earnings taken together.

Chhaava Box Office collection Day 11

On Monday, Day 11, Chhaava earned 10.9 crore, as of 8pm, shows data by Sacnilk. This figure is four times less as compared to the movie's earnings on previous days, when it minted 40 crore.

Chhaava also had a bumper opening, earning a staggering 31 crore on Day 1. Even the first-weekend collection of the movie was impressive - it minted 37 crores and 48.5 crores on the first Saturday and Sunday. From the very start, the film made sure to leave a mark, and appears it has no intention of slowing down.

Chaava's budget

Chhaava, reportedly made with a budget of 130 crore, has an advantage over Tanhaji, which had a budget of 120 crore in 2020. Meanwhile, Kesari, a 2019 movie, was made with a budget of 80 crore.

To break even, a movie typically needs to earn twice its production cost. For example, if a film costs 100 crore to make, it must earn at least 200 crore at the box office to cover both production and marketing expenses.

Man tears down ‘Chhaava screen’

Recently, in Gujarat, while watching Chhaava, a viewer tore down the cinema screen in protest against Akshaye Khanna's portrayal of Aurangzeb. The incident, which took place in Bharuch, Gujarat, resulted in the arrest of the offender.

First Published:24 Feb 2025, 07:59 PM IST
