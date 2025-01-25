Chhaava controversy: Maharashtra minister says Vicky Kaushal’s film should be shown to experts first

Weeks before the release of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer upcoming movie 'Chhaava', based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Saturday said that it should first be screened for experts, reported PTI.

Marathi language minister took to X and said producers and directors of the film should take immediate action in this regard and remove anything objectionable.

"It is a matter of joy that a Hindi film is being made based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and freedom. Such efforts are necessary to make the world understand the history of Chhatrapati. However, many have expressed their opinions that there are some objectionable scenes in this film," Samant said in the post.

"Our position is that this film should not be released without first showing it to experts and knowledgeable people," he said.

The minister warned that things that harm the honour of Chhatrapati Sambhaji will not be tolerated.

"Our position is that the producers and directors of the film should take immediate action in this regard and remove anything objectionable. Further decisions will be taken after watching the film. Otherwise, it will not be allowed to be released!" he added.

Film must be shown to historians: Earlier, former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, had said the film must be shown to historians before its release to ensure accuracy.

His comments arrived amid protests from some quarters over a dance sequence in the film featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, who portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, respectively.

Vicky Kaushal's movie trailer was released last week and has a sequence in which Kaushal and Mandanna are seen dancing with the "lezim", a traditional musical instrument associated with Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

"Chhaava" is set to release in theatres on February 14.