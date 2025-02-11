Chhaava Day 1 advance booking, release date: Vicky Kaushal’s movie eyes decent opening to mint...

Chhaava Day 1 advance booking: Vicky Kaushal's period drama movie, Chhaava, is set to make a decent opening at the box office on Friday, February 14, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie, starring Rashmika Mandanna, has earned an estimated ₹4.24 crore from the advance booking collection, as per Sacnilk.

Chhaava is touted as a “stirring tale of the courageous warrior whose coronation on this day in 1681 marked the beginning of a legendary reign.” It is based on the courageous tale of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Shivaji's eldest son.

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who promises to uphold the glory of the Maratha Samraj, and protect it against the Delhi Sultanate. Akshaye Khanna plays the role of the antagonist, Aurangzeb, one of the most notorious rulers of the Mughal Empire.

Chhaava release date: Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, will be released in theatres on 14 February 2025.

The makers of the film announced the release date on Instagram: “On 16th January 1681, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Rajyabhishek ceremony marked the beginning of a legendary legacy! 344 years later, we bring his story of unshaken courage and glory to life”

Advertisement

“Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025. #Chhaava #ChhaavaOnFeb14.”

Chhaava was originally scheduled for release on 6 December 2024, just one day after the nationwide debut of Pushpa 2. Given the immense hype surrounding the Telugu action film, it was anticipated that it would significantly impact Chhava's box office performance. This likely led the makers to opt for a new release date.

Other than Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, Chhaava stars Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in key roles.

Advertisement

Chhaava day 1 advance booking collection Chhaava has already sold 5.41 core tickets for its first day of shows on Friday, February 14. According to Sacnilk's advance booking collection data, the Hindi movie has the maximum occupancy in Maharashtra and Telangana, followed by Tamil Nadu.

Watch Chhava Trailer here:

Advertisement

Also Read | Chhaava movie release: Why Maharashtra minister is opposing it

Chhaava trailer receives mixed reviews Most X users dismissed the Chhaava trailer, stating that it was repetitive and lacked the depth that other period drama movies such as ‘Tanhaji’ or ‘Padmavaat’ had.