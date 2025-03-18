Chhaava factor in Nagpur violence? Vicky Kaushal movie under scanner amid clashes over Aurangzeb’s tomb

Amid Nagpur violence over Aurangzeb’s tomb, journalist Saurabh Shukla has drawn a Chhava connection to the clash.

“After watching 'Chhaava' film, people came out on the streets with sticks and rods for Aurangzeb. its actor Vicky Kaushal and producer have earned ₹553 crore. They’re now sitting in their Mercedes and are busy shooting another film. You are shouting slogans on the streets, breaking each other's heads,” Shukla wrote.

Chhaava portrays the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Shivaji Maharaj. It faced backlash for allegedly fictionalising Hindu torture under Aurangzeb. Some groups claim it is historically inaccurate and exaggerated.

“If you set cities on fire after watching a movie or seeing Aurangzeb’s effigy being burned, then your mind needs treatment. And those who support this ignorant mindset for their political ideology need the same treatment too,” reacted a social media user.

“It’s time to actually boycott Bollywood. In recent years, their divisive films, filled with distorted facts and history, reveal their moral bankruptcy. They stay silent when people suffer, yet eagerly applaud cheer those in power when it suits them—a spineless industry devoid of integrity,” replied another user.

“Vicky Kaushal, who himself married a Muslim woman, is a major contributor to disturbing the peace of the country by doing such low-grade films. A case should be filed against him,” commented another.

Katrina Kaif, whose mother is Christian and her father is Muslim, is married to Vicky Kaushal. She recently visited Mahakumbh 2025 to take a holy dip.

What is the reason for violence in Nagpur? Violence broke out in Nagpur’s Mahal area following a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanding the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb.

Tensions escalated between two groups, leading to stone pelting and vehicles being torched, including those belonging to the fire brigade. Several firemen and police personnel were injured during the clashes.

Devendra Fadnavis blames Chhaava The situation was brought under control after the police used tear gas and lathis. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed for calm and urged citizens not to believe in rumours.

CM Fadnavis has blamed Chhaava for the Nagpur violence.

"After that (the movie), people's emotions have been reignited. The anger against Aurangzeb is being exhibited in a big way," he said.

He earlier acknowledged the demand for the tomb’s removal but insisted that any such action must be taken legally.