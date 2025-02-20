‘Chhapri logo ka favourite…’: Farah Khan faces backlash for comment on Holi; netizens say ‘Look who’s talking’

Bollywood's Farah Khan, who made headlines for her quirky remarks and cooking videos, is at the centre of a social media fury as she remarked on the Hindu festival of Holi.

In the latest episode of her culinary show, Celebrity MasterChef 2025, Farah talks into the camera, saying that Holi is the favourite festival of uncultured (Chhapri) men.

“Chhapri logo ka favourite festival hota hai holi,” she said.

However, her remarks did not sit well with social media users, who accused her of discriminating and demeaning the Hindu festival.

Notably, Farah Khan is married to a Hindu man, Shirish Kunder.

On Reddit, a user asked if Farah Khan would ever “say something like this for Eid?”

“This was in bad taste for no reason at all. Demeaning Hindu festivals have become a norm, and this is just another woke celebrity taking another step in that direction,” the Redditor added.

Here's how social media users reacted: While several social media users were offended by Farah Khan's comment, several users also bashed Farah for her remarks citing her religion. Critics also pointed out that Holi is celebrated globally, attracting tourists worldwide.

“If we say something like this for Eid or some other Islamic festival ...they will turn out to be outrageous,” a user said.

“Don't expect anything except Bullsh*t from her gutter mouth,” a user said.

“Holi is a sacred festival, even lord Krishna and Devi Radha used to play Holi, don't be so modern that makes you look foolish. Living in India and no respect to Indian festivals have some shame,” highlighted a user.

However, some social media users, especially Hindu women, came out in support of her, highlighting the mass harassment incidents reported during the celebration of the festival.

“She's not condemning the festival or the religion. She's speaking of those men who use holi as an excuse to harass/molest woman,” a user said.

“As a female and a devout Hindu, I want to side with Farah. We all know that one woman who faced this on Holi. Hindu-Muslim ki baat nahi hai, women security ki baat hai. Understand the difference please,” said another user.

