Happy Chhath Puja 2024: When will sun set on November 7? Check your city sunset timings here

Here are the auspicious timings and shubh muhurat for the third day of Chhath Puja, on November 7.

Livemint
Published7 Nov 2024, 05:13 PM IST
The Hindon ghats have been beautified by the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation to welcome Chhath Puja devotees on November 7 and 8. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The Hindon ghats have been beautified by the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation to welcome Chhath Puja devotees on November 7 and 8. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Chhath Puja 2024: Chhath Puja, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is a time for devotion and reverence to the Sun God.

This year, the four-day Chhath Puja festive began on Tuesday with Nahay-Khay.

While Chhath Puja is celebrated in different parts of the country, it holds special significance in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Chhath Puja bank holidays: Long weekend for some from Nov 7-10. Check details

Devotees gathered in large numbers at the Yamuna and Ganga ghats on Tuesday morning to perform the sacred rituals.

The festival begins with Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha. The day is devoted to cleansing and preparing for the celebrations ahead.

This is followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the festival concludes with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi. The grand festivities will conclude on November 8.

As the third day of Chhaat Puja falls on November 7, here are the auspicious timings and shubh muhurat.

Shashthi Tithi: From 12:41 am on November 7 to 12:34 am on November 8

Sunrise Timing: 6:17 am

Sunset Timing: 5:42 pm

 

Also Read | Happy Chhath Puja 2024: Top 10 wishes, muhurat, puja, sunrise-sunset time & more

Sandhya Arghya 2024: City-wise sunset timings on November 7

New Delhi: 5:32 pm

Patna: 5:04 pm

Ranchi: 5:07 pm

Kolkata: 4:56 pm

Mumbai: 6:02 pm

Ahmedabad: 5:58 pm

Hyderabad: 5:42 pm

Jaipur: 5:40 pm

Lucknow: 5:19 pm

Raipur: 5:24 pm

Chennai: 5:40 pm

Chandigarh: 5:30 pm

Shimla: 5:28 pm

Bhubaneswar: 5:09 pm

Chhath Puja 2024wishes

–On this sacred day, may Chhathi Maiya bless you with peace, good health, and endless happiness.

–Wishing you a joyous Chhath Puja 2024.

–As we worship the setting and rising sun, may we find peace, love, and happiness. Wishing you a wonderful Chhath Puja.

–May the purity of Chhath Puja cleanse your soul and guide you on a path of success. Best wishes for Chhath Puja.

–May the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja bring prosperity, happiness, and success to your life. Happy Chhath Puja!

–May the Sun God bring warmth and positivity to your life, and may Chhathi Maiya fulfil all your wishes. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family.

–May the spirit of Chhath Puja light up your life with peace, prosperity, and happiness. Happy Chhath Puja!

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 05:13 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsHappy Chhath Puja 2024: When will sun set on November 7? Check your city sunset timings here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.90
    03:56 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -2.7 (-1.76%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    300.20
    03:58 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -1.65 (-0.55%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    262.90
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    0.3 (0.11%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.20
    03:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -0.45 (-0.31%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,424.60
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    454.75 (6.52%)

    Welspun Corp share price

    798.00
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    24.55 (3.17%)

    City Union Bank share price

    181.50
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    2 (1.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.00
    03:57 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.2 (0.59%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindalco Industries share price

    648.35
    03:51 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -59.9 (-8.46%)

    Trent share price

    6,498.45
    03:59 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -454.6 (-6.54%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,658.00
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -110.95 (-6.27%)

    Blue Star share price

    1,776.95
    03:56 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    -101.8 (-5.42%)
    More from Top Losers

    Swan Energy share price

    535.60
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    39.05 (7.86%)

    KEC International share price

    1,050.30
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    74.8 (7.67%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,424.60
    03:40 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    454.75 (6.52%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price

    192.90
    03:29 PM | 7 NOV 2024
    11.45 (6.31%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,575.00-1,790.00
      Chennai
      78,581.00-1,790.00
      Delhi
      78,733.00-1,790.00
      Kolkata
      78,585.00-1,790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.