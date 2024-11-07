Here are the auspicious timings and shubh muhurat for the third day of Chhath Puja, on November 7.

Chhath Puja 2024: Chhath Puja, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is a time for devotion and reverence to the Sun God.

This year, the four-day Chhath Puja festive began on Tuesday with Nahay-Khay.

While Chhath Puja is celebrated in different parts of the country, it holds special significance in states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Devotees gathered in large numbers at the Yamuna and Ganga ghats on Tuesday morning to perform the sacred rituals.

The festival begins with Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha. The day is devoted to cleansing and preparing for the celebrations ahead.

This is followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the festival concludes with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi. The grand festivities will conclude on November 8.

As the third day of Chhaat Puja falls on November 7, here are the auspicious timings and shubh muhurat.

Shashthi Tithi: From 12:41 am on November 7 to 12:34 am on November 8

Sunrise Timing: 6:17 am

Sunset Timing: 5:42 pm

Sandhya Arghya 2024: City-wise sunset timings on November 7 New Delhi: 5:32 pm

Patna: 5:04 pm

Ranchi: 5:07 pm

Kolkata: 4:56 pm

Mumbai: 6:02 pm

Ahmedabad: 5:58 pm

Hyderabad: 5:42 pm

Jaipur: 5:40 pm

Lucknow: 5:19 pm

Raipur: 5:24 pm

Chennai: 5:40 pm

Chandigarh: 5:30 pm

Shimla: 5:28 pm

Bhubaneswar: 5:09 pm

Chhath Puja 2024wishes –On this sacred day, may Chhathi Maiya bless you with peace, good health, and endless happiness.

–Wishing you a joyous Chhath Puja 2024.

–As we worship the setting and rising sun, may we find peace, love, and happiness. Wishing you a wonderful Chhath Puja.

–May the purity of Chhath Puja cleanse your soul and guide you on a path of success. Best wishes for Chhath Puja.

–May the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja bring prosperity, happiness, and success to your life. Happy Chhath Puja!

–May the Sun God bring warmth and positivity to your life, and may Chhathi Maiya fulfil all your wishes. Happy Chhath Puja to you and your family.

–May the spirit of Chhath Puja light up your life with peace, prosperity, and happiness. Happy Chhath Puja!