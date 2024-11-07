Chhath Puja 2024 Holidays: Are banks open on November 7,8? Check state wise list

As Chhath Puja 2024 nears, banks in several states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, and West Bengal, will observe closures on November 7 and 8. This may affect customers in these regions, so advance planning for banking needs is recommended.

Holiday Dates and State Closures According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), both November 7 and 8 are designated bank holidays in certain states for Chhath Puja. In addition, standard monthly bank closures will occur on November 9 (second Saturday) and November 10 (Sunday), extending the period during which in-person banking services will be unavailable.

Here’s a quick look at the holiday breakdown: November 7 (Thursday): Banks in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal will be closed for Chhath Puja's "Evening Arghya" ceremony.

November 8 (Friday): Banks in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya will close again for the "Morning Arghya" of Chhath Puja and the Wangala Festival in Meghalaya.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi has also declared November 7 as a public holiday for Chhath Puja, ensuring bank closures align with local celebrations.

About Chhath Puja Chhath Puja, a prominent Hindu festival mainly observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, spans four days. Devotees, primarily women, observe strict rituals, including fasting and prayers to the Sun God. Standing in rivers or ponds, they offer "Arghya" to the setting and rising sun, symbolizing purity and gratitude. Given the festival's regional popularity, the holiday period is highly anticipated and affects daily routines in participating states.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in November 2024 Beyond Chhath Puja, several bank holidays are scheduled in November across various states for events such as Diwali, Egas-Bagwal, and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Here are some additional key dates for November bank holidays:

November 12: Egas-Bagwal

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti

November 23: Seng Kutsnem (fourth Saturday)

Digital and ATM Services Unaffected Despite the closures, digital banking options, including UPI payments, bank websites, and ATM services, will continue as usual, ensuring that customers can conduct essential transactions throughout the holiday period.