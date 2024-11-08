Chhath Puja 2024 Holidays: Are banks open on November 8? State-wise list

  • The closures coincide with the peak of the Chhath Puja celebrations, affecting banking services for customers in some regions. Customers should plan their banking needs accordingly.

Published8 Nov 2024, 06:41 AM IST
Chhath Puja 2024 Holidays: Are banks open on November 8? State-wise list
Chhath Puja 2024 Holidays: Are banks open on November 8? State-wise list

As Chhath Puja festivities continue, banks in several states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, and West Bengal, will be shut on November 8 also, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). November 7 was also a bank holiday in these regions. These closures coincide with the peak of the Chhath Puja celebrations, affecting banking services.

Holiday Schedule and State Closures

The RBI designated November 7 and 8 as official holidays in select states for Chhath Puja, a four-day Hindu festival of significant cultural and religious importance. This holiday period is followed by regular bank closures on November 9 (the second Saturday) and 10 November (Sunday), extending the disruption of in-person banking services.

A state-by-state breakdown of the closure

November 8 (Friday): Banks in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya are closed for the "Morning Arghya" of Chhath Puja, and banks in Meghalaya observe the Wangala Festival.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi had declared November 7 a public holiday, ensuring bank closures align with Chhath Puja celebrations in the capital city as well.

The Cultural Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is mainly observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The festival involves four days of fasting, prayer, and rituals, predominantly by women, in honour of the Sun God. Devotees gather along riverbanks or ponds to offer "Arghya" at sunrise and sunset, symbolizing gratitude and purification. The holiday impacts daily routines, with many businesses and public services adjusting schedules around this period.

Additional Bank Holidays in November 2024

November also includes additional bank holidays for various regional events:

November 12: Egas-Bagwal, celebrated in parts of Uttarakhand.

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti, a holiday in Punjab and among Sikh community, nationwide.

November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti, observed in Karnataka.

Digital and ATM Banking Remain Available

Despite the bank closures, digital banking platforms, including UPI payments, mobile apps, and ATM services, will continue to operate, ensuring customers can complete essential transactions during this period. A full list of RBI-approved holidays for November 2024 is accessible on the RBI's official website for customers who need to confirm specific state-wise closures.

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 06:41 AM IST
Chhath Puja 2024 Holidays: Are banks open on November 8? State-wise list

