Chhath Puja 2024: Know exact date, muhurat timings, significance & more

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya (Mother Shashti), who is believed to be the sister of the Sun.

It is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, as well as by the diaspora from these regions.

Chhath Puja spans over four days and is one of the most significant and rigorous festivals, involving strict rituals and fasting to express gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth.

Chhath Puja: Significance Chhath Puja celebrates and honors the Sun as the source of all energy and life. It is believed that the Sun's energy helps cure diseases, ensure prosperity, and provide well-being. Devotees offer prayers to Surya and Chhathi Maiya to seek blessings for health, prosperity, and happiness.

Chhath Puja: Date Nahay Khay: November 5 from 6:36 AM till 5:33 PM

Kharna: November 6 from 6:37 AM to 5:32 PM

Sandhya Arghya: November 7 from 6:38 AM to 5:32 PM

Usha Arghya: November 8 from 6:38 AM to 5:31 PM

Chhath Puja: Significance of four days of puja Nahay Khay (Day 1): The first day involves purification and cleansing. Devotees take a dip in holy rivers or ponds, particularly in the morning, and consume a single meal prepared without onion or garlic. This marks the beginning of the purification process.

Kharna (Day 2): On this day, devotees fast without water from sunrise until sunset. In the evening, they prepare prasad, usually kheer (rice pudding made with jaggery) and chapati, which is then shared with family members and neighbors. After the evening ritual, devotees break their fast.

Sandhya Arghya (Day 3): This is the main day of the festival. Devotees fast throughout the day without consuming even water. At sunset, they gather by a riverbank or pond to offer arghya (prayer offerings) to the setting sun. Traditional songs and rituals mark this evening as devotees' express gratitude for life and energy.