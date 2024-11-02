Chhath Puja 2024: Know exact date, muhurat timings, significance & more

Dedicated to the Sun God, Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival celebrated primarily in Bihar and surrounding areas. The four-day event includes strict fasting and rituals, emphasizing gratitude for life, health, and prosperity through offerings to Surya and Chhathi Maiya.

Livemint
Updated2 Nov 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Chhath Puja
Chhath Puja (PTI)

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya (Mother Shashti), who is believed to be the sister of the Sun.

It is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, as well as by the diaspora from these regions.

Chhath Puja spans over four days and is one of the most significant and rigorous festivals, involving strict rituals and fasting to express gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth.

Also Read | Delhi govt declares public holiday on November 7 for Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja: Significance

Chhath Puja celebrates and honors the Sun as the source of all energy and life. It is believed that the Sun's energy helps cure diseases, ensure prosperity, and provide well-being. Devotees offer prayers to Surya and Chhathi Maiya to seek blessings for health, prosperity, and happiness.

Chhath Puja: Date

Nahay Khay: November 5 from 6:36 AM till 5:33 PM

Kharna: November 6 from 6:37 AM to 5:32 PM

Sandhya Arghya: November 7 from 6:38 AM to 5:32 PM

Usha Arghya: November 8 from 6:38 AM to 5:31 PM

Also Read | Trains on Demand? Eastern Railways announces special trains for Diwali, Chhath…

Chhath Puja: Significance of four days of puja

Nahay Khay (Day 1): The first day involves purification and cleansing. Devotees take a dip in holy rivers or ponds, particularly in the morning, and consume a single meal prepared without onion or garlic. This marks the beginning of the purification process.

Kharna (Day 2): On this day, devotees fast without water from sunrise until sunset. In the evening, they prepare prasad, usually kheer (rice pudding made with jaggery) and chapati, which is then shared with family members and neighbors. After the evening ritual, devotees break their fast.

Sandhya Arghya (Day 3): This is the main day of the festival. Devotees fast throughout the day without consuming even water. At sunset, they gather by a riverbank or pond to offer arghya (prayer offerings) to the setting sun. Traditional songs and rituals mark this evening as devotees' express gratitude for life and energy.

Also Read | Chhath Puja: Here’s how devotees paid obeisance to rising Sun across India

Usha Arghya (Day 4): On the final day, devotees gather early in the morning to offer prayers to the rising sun. The fast is broken after the morning rituals. This day completes the Chhath Puja, with people praying for peace, prosperity, and well-being.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsChhath Puja 2024: Know exact date, muhurat timings, significance & more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.000.00
      Chennai
      81,361.000.00
      Delhi
      81,513.000.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.