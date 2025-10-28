Chhath Puja 2025: Four-day festivities come to a close, devotees observe 'Usha Arghya' on final day | Watch

Chhath puja celebrations wrapped up on October 28 on Saptami Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Devotees in large numbers marked Usha Arghya at several ghats on Tuesday, ending the four-day Chhath puja festivities.

Devotees were seen performing rituals and making offerings to the rising Sun on the last day of Chhath Puja. Riverbanks were flooded with devotees who had gathered during the early morning hours of Tuesday to witness the rising Sun and to perform pooja.

On this occasion, devotees offer prayers to sun God ‘Surya’ and Chhathi Maiya and seek blessings for prosperity and well-being of their family. On October 25, the Chhath Mahaparv festivities kicked off with ‘Nahay-Khay’ on the Chaturthi Tithi. This was followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi and Chhath Puja on Sashti.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan and his family were spotted at the Tons River ghat in Premnagar. They offered Arghya first to the setting sun and later to the rising sun.

The last day of Chhath Puja was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Tuesday as Bihar residents flocked to the Patna Collectorate Ghat. They offered flowers and fruits to mark Usha Arghya in knee-deep water.

Moving to Chhath puja celebrations in Delhi, ITO's Hathi Ghat was also illuminated as devotees joyously celebrated the festival. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also attended the festivities and said, "I am fortunate that I was able to participate in the worship of Chhati Maiya and we all together enjoyed this great festival of Chhath," ANI reported.

In Telangana, a large number of devotees gathered at Tank Bund in Hyderabad to perform Chhath Puja.

What happens on Usha Arghya? On the final day of Chhath puja, devotees return to the water body before dawn to offer the morning Arghya to the rising Sun. This year it was scheduled for 6:30 AM while Shashthi Tithi concluded at 7:59 AM on October 28. After the final offering, devotees break the 36-hour long fast with Prasad and water, a ritual known as Parana. This marks the successful completion of the Vrat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X extended warm greetings to devotees across the country. On the auspicious conclusion of the four-day-long Chhath Puja on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "Today, the auspicious conclusion of the great festival of Chhath took place with the morning arghya offered to Lord Sun God. During this four-day ritual, we witnessed the divine glimpse of our grand tradition of Chhath Puja."