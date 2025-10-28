Chhath Puja 2025: PM Narendra Modi extends wishes to devotees, hails ‘divine glimpse of our grand tradition’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to devotees across the country on the auspicious conclusion of the four-day-long Chhath Puja on Tuesday. He prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all families and devotees who celebrated this festival.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed his joy over the successful completion of the festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

"Today, the auspicious conclusion of the great festival of Chhath took place with the morning arghya offered to Lord Sun God. During this four-day ritual, we witnessed the divine glimpse of our grand tradition of Chhath Puja," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister wished the devotees and festival observers of the festival, saying, “Heartfelt congratulations to all our family members who became part of this sacred festival along with all the fasting devotees and devotees! May the boundless grace of Chhathi Maiya keep all your lives forever illuminated.”

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv began on October 25 with the ritual of Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna on October 26, Sandhya Arghya (evening offerings) on October 27, and concluded on October 28 with Usha Arghya (morning offerings).

The festival ended with morning arghya on Tuesday. This year, the festival is being celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.

Chhath Puja 'Usha Arghya' Earlier Tuesday morning, devotees across the country offered 'Usha Arghya' to the rising Sun, marking the culmination of Chhath Puja.

Thousands gathered along riverbanks, ponds, and ghats to perform rituals and seek blessings for prosperity and well-being.

In Bihar, people flocked in large numbers to the ghats and riverbanks for the 'Usha Arghya'.

The devotees carefully placed offerings, including flowers and fruits, in various locations at the ghat.

Security personnel were deployed at major ghats to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Heavy footfall at Yamuna Ghat in Delhi Heavy footfall was witnessed in Delhi's Yamuna Ghat as devotees offered arghya to the rising Sun.

ITO's Hathi Ghat was illuminated, with devotees performing the concluding rituals of Chhath amid hymns and chants.

Devotees had gathered in large numbers on the ghats of Varanasi to perform the rituals of Chhath Puja on the last day. Devotees also thronged Shastri Ghat to offer prayers on the final day.

In Uttar Pradesh, Guru Gorakhnath Ghat on the Rapti River in Gorakhpur also witnessed a large number of devotees who came to perform rituals and offer "Usha Arghya" to the rising sun on the last day of Chhath Puja.