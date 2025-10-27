Chhath Puja 2025: Top 50 wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, GIFs to send to your family and loved ones

The four-day Chhath festival is widely celebrated by devotees from Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. The festival is dedicated to the Sun God and requires devotees to observe arduous fasts from sunrise to sunset during celebrations.

Chhath Puja 2025: Key dates and timings Day 3 of Chhath Puja, Sandhya Arghya, will be offered on Monday evening, between 5:15 PM and 5:45 PM (approximately), when the sun is close to the horizon.

The main Arghya offering is done during or just after sunset, when the sun is touching or about to go below the horizon.

Chhath Puja 2025: Top 50 WhatsApp messages, wishes and status May Chhathi Maiya bless you with good health, prosperity, and happiness.

Wishing you and your family a blessed and blissful Chhath Puja!

May the divine rays of the setting sun fill your life with success.

On this Chhath Puja, may your home be filled with peace and purity.

May the holy festival of Chhath bring endless joy to your family.

Bowing to the setting and rising sun, let’s welcome new beginnings.

Wishing you spiritual bliss and eternal sunshine this Chhath Puja.

May your faith in Chhathi Maiya bring strength and serenity.

Let’s pray for harmony, health, and hope this Chhath Puja.

May the divine light of the sun illuminate your path forever.

Happy Chhath Puja! May your prayers reach Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya.

Let’s celebrate the devotion, purity, and power of nature.

May your hard work be rewarded with blessings from Chhathi Maiya.

Wishing you glowing health and golden success this Chhath Puja.

The sound of holy mantras and the fragrance of diyas fill your soul with joy.

Happy Chhath! May this festival purify your heart and surroundings.

Let’s welcome the divine energy of the sun with open arms.

May every sunrise bring hope and every sunset bring peace.

Wishing you abundance, light, and divine blessings this Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja 2025

Celebrate faith, devotion, and purity—Happy Chhath!

Wishing my family a glowing Chhath filled with peace and prosperity.

Let’s celebrate togetherness and tradition this Chhath Puja.

May your home shine brighter than the sun this festive season.

Sending you warm wishes wrapped in sunlight and prayers.

Happy Chhath to the most wonderful family in the world!

May this Chhath Puja strengthen our bond and bring endless happiness.

Here's to love, laughter, and blessings from Chhathi Maiya.

Wishing you sunshine in your heart and smiles on your face.

May every diya you light bring hope and positivity.

Chhath Puja 2025

On this sacred day, may our family be showered with peace and harmony.

May the divine energy of the sun fill your life with vitality.

Every sunset teaches patience; every sunrise brings renewal.

Let your devotion shine brighter than the sun itself.

May your dreams rise like the morning sun on Chhath.

Wishing you spiritual balance and eternal growth.

Chhath is not just a ritual, it’s a way of living with gratitude.

May your soul glow with divine energy this season.

Stand firm in faith and walk in the light of Surya Dev.

The sun sets only to rise again—believe in new beginnings.

