Chhath Puja 2025: Top 50 wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, GIFs to send to your family and loved ones

The four-day Chhath festival is widely celebrated by devotees from Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. The festival is dedicated to the Sun God and requires devotees to observe arduous fasts from sunrise to sunset during celebrations.
Day 3 of Chhath Puja, Sandhya Arghya, will be offered on Monday evening, between 5:15 PM and 5:45 PM (approximately), when the sun is close to the horizon.
The main Arghya offering is done during or just after sunset, when the sun is touching or about to go below the horizon.