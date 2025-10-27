Chhath Puja Day 3: Sandhya Arghya – Check significance, rituals, muhurat timing & more

Sandhya Arghya, the third day of Chhath Puja, holds great significance in the four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya.
The third day of Chhath Puja is marked by the grand evening offering to the setting sun, symbolising gratitude, purity, and the eternal balance of life.
On this day, the setting sun is worshipped for sustaining life on earth and for seeking blessings of health, prosperity, and happiness.
Devotees observe a rigorous Nirjala Vrat (fast without food or water) from sunrise until the completion of the rituals after sunset.
Sandhya Arghya will be offered in the evening, between 5:15 PM and 5:45 PM (approximately), when the sun is close to the horizon. The main Arghya offering is done during or just after sunset, when the sun is touching or about to go below the horizon.
According to Drik Panchang, in Delhi, the muhurat time is 5:40 PM.