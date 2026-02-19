Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti wishes: Top 50+ wishes, quotes to share with family and friends – ‘Jai Shivaji!’

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti wishes: February 19 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, one of the greatest warriors and rulers of India.

Born in 1630 in the hill fort of Shivneri in Pune, Maharashtra, Shivaji Maharaj founded the Maratha Empire. Known for his valour and bravery, Shivaji played a crucial role in shaping the course of Indian history.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations were first initiated by Mahatma Phule in 1870 in Pune. Later, it was promoted by Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1895.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Significance Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is not just a celebration of the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj but also a day to cherish and propagate his ideas and values — courage, strategic thinking, justice, religious tolerance, patriotism, public welfare, and empowerment of people.

This day is a celebration of Shivaji Maharaj's legacy, inspiring millions of people over the years.