Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti wishes: Top 50+ wishes, quotes to share with family and friends – ‘Jai Shivaji!’

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti wishes: February 19 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, one of the greatest warriors and rulers of India.

Born in 1630 in the hill fort of Shivneri in Pune, Maharashtra, Shivaji Maharaj founded the Maratha Empire. Known for his valour and bravery, Shivaji played a crucial role in shaping the course of Indian history.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations were first initiated by Mahatma Phule in 1870 in Pune. Later, it was promoted by Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1895.

Advertisement

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Significance Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is not just a celebration of the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj but also a day to cherish and propagate his ideas and values — courage, strategic thinking, justice, religious tolerance, patriotism, public welfare, and empowerment of people.

This day is a celebration of Shivaji Maharaj's legacy, inspiring millions of people over the years.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti wishes: Salute to the lion of Maharashtra on Shivaji Jayanti!

May the courage of Shivaji Maharaj inspire us always.

Jai Bhavani! Jai Shivaji!

Remembering the fearless warrior on his birth anniversary.

Shivaji Maharaj’s bravery lives on in our hearts.

Let us walk the path of valour and justice shown by Shivaji.

Wishing you a proud and inspiring Shivaji Jayanti.

May we uphold the ideals of Swarajya and righteousness.

Tribute to the founder of Hindavi Swarajya.

Shivaji Maharaj – A symbol of courage and leadership.

On this Shivaji Jayanti, let’s celebrate true heroism.

His sword fought battles, but his vision built a nation.

Pride of Maharashtra, pride of India!

Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy is eternal.

Courage, wisdom, and honour – the true identity of Shivaji.

Let his life motivate us to stand for truth.

A true king who ruled with justice and compassion.

Remembering the great Maratha warrior today.

May his strength empower the youth of India.

Shivaji Jayanti reminds us of fearless leadership.

The roar of Shivaji still echoes in history.

Celebrating the spirit of bravery and patriotism.

Let us pledge to follow his noble principles.

Shivaji Maharaj – the pride of our heritage.

His courage changed the course of history.

May Shivaji Maharaj’s determination guide us to success.

A leader who taught us self-respect and independence.

His life is a lesson in courage and strategy.

Let’s honour the warrior who built Swarajya.

Shivaji Maharaj – the epitome of bravery. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Quotes “Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive.”

“Do not think of the enemy as weak, then do not be too scared to feel too strong.”

“When there is a strong will, even mountains can be conquered.”

“Never bend your head; always hold it high.”

“A true king is one who protects his people.”

“Self-respect is the most precious treasure of a nation.”

“Victory belongs to the brave.”

“Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government.”

“Courage and determination are the pillars of Swarajya.”

“No one should harm women; they must be respected and protected.” Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti wishes in Marathi शिवजयंतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! 🚩

छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांच्या जयंतीनिमित्त विनम्र अभिवादन.

जय भवानी! जय शिवाजी!

स्वराज्याचे स्वप्न साकार करणाऱ्या राजांना मानाचा मुजरा.

महाराष्ट्राच्या अभिमानास शिवजयंतीच्या शुभेच्छा.

शिवरायांचे विचार आपल्या जीवनाला दिशा देवोत.

पराक्रम, धैर्य आणि स्वाभिमान यांचे प्रतीक – शिवाजी महाराज.

शिवजयंतीनिमित्त प्रेरणादायी शुभेच्छा!

स्वराज्याचे जनकांना कोटी कोटी प्रणाम.

शिवरायांचा इतिहास म्हणजे प्रेरणेचा दीपस्तंभ.