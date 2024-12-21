In a groundbreaking ceremony that has captured public attention, a couple from Kapu village in Chhattisgarh, Eman Lahre and Pratima Lahre, recently tied the knot by taking an oath on the Indian Constitution. This unique approach, which took place on December 18, coincided with the birth anniversary of Guru Ghasidas, the founder of Satnam Dharma, and marks a significant departure from traditional wedding customs.

Vows Exchanged Before Ambedkar's Portrait The Lahres opted to forgo customary rituals such as the "Saat Phere" (seven vows) and the "Band Baja," instead pledging their commitment to each other in front of a portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, Times of India reported. This symbolic act reflects their dedication to principles of social justice and equality. The couple chose not to participate in traditional practices like wearing a "mangalsutra" or performing the "sindoor" ceremony.

“This type of marriage saves on extravagant expenses,” Eman Lahre explained. “We decided to tie the knot with our families’ consent, avoiding unnecessary expenditure.” Their decision has sparked discussions in the region, with many praising their meaningful and simple approach to marriage.

Community Support and Inspiration The couple's unconventional wedding has resonated with many in their community, inspiring others who seek a more straightforward and significant way to celebrate their unions. Family members and local residents expressed joy over the couple's decision, extending their blessings and support.

This wedding signifies a growing acceptance of modern values in Chhattisgarh, highlighting a shift away from traditional rituals that often come with significant financial burdens. The Lahres’ commitment to equality and social justice through their marriage vows is seen as a reflection of changing societal norms.

A Symbolic Celebration By choosing to honour the Indian Constitution during their wedding ceremony, Eman and Pratima Lahre have made a powerful statement about their values and beliefs.