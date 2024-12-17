A 35-year-old man has died after reportedly swallowing a live chick in Chhindkalo village in Ambikapur district of Chhattisgarh. Surprisingly, the chick survived.

The victim has been identified as Anand Yadav from Chhindkalo village. He collapsed at his home shortly after returning from a bath.

Anand’s family members rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As the cause of death could not be determined during the post-mortem, doctors performed an incision near Anand’s throat, which revealed a live chick lodged inside. The chick measured around 20 cm in length.

According to a report by India Today, Dr. Santu Bag, who performed the autopsy, said, “This is the first time I have encountered such a case in my career.”

Dr Santu further explained that the chick had obstructed both the airway and the food passage, likely causing asphyxiation.

Also Read | Indian sophistication on stray dogs can be confusing

Villagers suspect occult ritual After the news of Anand’s death spread, locals suspected it was linked to occult practices.

As Anand was struggling with infertility, villagers believed that he may have swallowed the live chick as part of a ritual to fulfil his desire to become a father.

The local police have registered a case and are investigating to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Court sentences 'tantrik' to 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting girl Meanwhile, earlier this month, a court in New Delhi sentenced a ‘tantrik’ to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in the guise of providing treatment to her brother by occult methods.

Additional Sessions Judge Aditi Garg was hearing the case against the 45-year-old man, who was convicted under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).