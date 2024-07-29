Watch: Woman rescues snake with bare hands from college in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur; netizens stunned

  • Ajita Pandey, hailing from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, approached the DLS PG College's Office premises after being informed about the snake.

Livemint
Updated29 Jul 2024, 06:53 PM IST
Ajita Pandey rescuing a snake from DLS PG College's Office premises. (screenshot)
Ajita Pandey rescuing a snake from DLS PG College’s Office premises. (screenshot)(Instagram/@invincible._ajita)

Reptiles are creatures that belong to the wild, but they sometimes enter our civilisation in search of food, shelter, or protection. Once, such creatures were snakes, and more creative people were the ones who caught them.

Often, videos of snake catchers go viral. Recently, a video of a woman rescuing a snake from DLS PG College's Office premises in Bilaspur has become popular. Not only did the daring woman catch the snake with ease, but she also made people aware of what breed of snake it was and how to tackle snakes.

Also Read | ‘Never mess with a developer’: Techie bluffs scammers behind PAN card fraud

According to details, the daring woman – Ajita Pandey, hailing from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur – approached the DLS PG College's Office premises after being informed about the snake.

First, she looked at the desk, carefully removed some files, and then rescued the snake with her gentle care. Following this, she safely secured it in a sack and then explained to the office staff that the snake was non-venomous. Her expertise astonished the staff, who cheered for her when Ajita walked out of the office with a beaming smile.

Also Read | UP man gets bitten by same snake for 7th time in 40 days

Here's the video:

Giving tips to the staff on facing similar situation, Ajita said, as quoted by NDTV, "This is an Indian rat snake (Dhaman)/ It probably slithered into this space to eat rats. Do not get scared."

She also posted the video on her Instagram channel, which gained netizens' attention.

Also Read | Man recalls moment when tried to be eaten by snake, says ‘was inches away…’

Here are few comments:

One wrote, "Such a calm and composed demeanour. Haven't seen any female snake rescuers on social media before. Kudos to the lady."

Another commented, "Don't it bite when you catch it? What is the technique to catch them?"

A third wrote, "She is one brave lady."

Ajita is a dedicated nursing officer, a passionate snake rescuer, and a committed animal rescuer. She is also registered in the prestigious Golden Book of World Records. She often shares posts on her thrilling animal rescue videos via an Instagram page @invincible._ajita.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 06:53 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsWatch: Woman rescues snake with bare hands from college in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur; netizens stunned

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    218.70
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    26.25 (13.64%)

    Federal Bank

    200.85
    03:57 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.75 (1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    180.20
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.65 (2.07%)

    Bharat Electronics

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    11.45 (3.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    5,341.75
    03:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    483.9 (9.96%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    606.65
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    53.95 (9.76%)

    IRCON International

    298.90
    03:53 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    24.2 (8.81%)

    Eid Parry India

    841.15
    03:55 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    61.7 (7.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue