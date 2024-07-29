Reptiles are creatures that belong to the wild, but they sometimes enter our civilisation in search of food, shelter, or protection. Once, such creatures were snakes, and more creative people were the ones who caught them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Often, videos of snake catchers go viral. Recently, a video of a woman rescuing a snake from DLS PG College's Office premises in Bilaspur has become popular. Not only did the daring woman catch the snake with ease, but she also made people aware of what breed of snake it was and how to tackle snakes.

According to details, the daring woman – Ajita Pandey, hailing from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur – approached the DLS PG College's Office premises after being informed about the snake.

First, she looked at the desk, carefully removed some files, and then rescued the snake with her gentle care. Following this, she safely secured it in a sack and then explained to the office staff that the snake was non-venomous. Her expertise astonished the staff, who cheered for her when Ajita walked out of the office with a beaming smile.

Here's the video:

Giving tips to the staff on facing similar situation, Ajita said, as quoted by NDTV, "This is an Indian rat snake (Dhaman)/ It probably slithered into this space to eat rats. Do not get scared."

She also posted the video on her Instagram channel, which gained netizens' attention.

Here are few comments: One wrote, "Such a calm and composed demeanour. Haven't seen any female snake rescuers on social media before. Kudos to the lady."

Another commented, "Don't it bite when you catch it? What is the technique to catch them?"

A third wrote, "She is one brave lady."

Ajita is a dedicated nursing officer, a passionate snake rescuer, and a committed animal rescuer. She is also registered in the prestigious Golden Book of World Records. She often shares posts on her thrilling animal rescue videos via an Instagram page @invincible._ajita.

