Bartoli's Pizzeria in Chicago is taking the holiday spirit to new heights, offering a special Christmas treat for both pets and their owners. Located in the West Town neighborhood, the pizzeria has become a popular destination not just for pizza lovers but for dogs as well, thanks to its festive "doggie treat window." This unique offering, which allows canine visitors to receive free treats while their owners enjoy a slice, has gone viral, especially as the window gets a holiday makeover.

Originally designed as a convenience for customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the walk-up window has now become a year-round hit with local dogs. During the holiday season, it is decked out in Christmas decorations, drawing even more attention from social media and local dog lovers. With videos of dogs in their holiday best lining up for milk bones and occasional slices of pizza, Bartoli’s has created a tradition that combines food, fun, and festive cheer.

Brian Tondryk, owner of Bartoli’s, told USA Today that the treat window has become a favorite spot for dogs. “They love coming for the treats,” Tondryk explained. “When the owners are walking the dog, they always want to stop at the pizzeria because [their pups] get a treat.”

The pizzeria plans to keep the holiday spirit going with a "best-dressed dog" competition, offering a free slice of pizza or a discount on future orders to the winning pooch. Tondryk said the plans for the competition are still in the works.