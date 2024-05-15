Chicken in paneer biryani: Pune man says 'religious sentiments hurt', Zomato responds
Zomato’s official customer care account responded to his post saying that they would 'never compromise with anyone's sentiments'.
A Pune man claimed to have found a piece of chicken in a plate of paneer biryani he ordered from the online food delivery app Zomato, adding that his “religious sentiments were hurt". Zomato replied promptly to Pankaj Shukla's post on X (formerly Twitter), which featured a photo and a video of the biryani.