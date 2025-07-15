Chick-fil-A is giving away free waffle fries, cookies, and nuggets — Here's how to get yours

Chick-fil-A has relaunched its Code Moo digital game, giving fans a chance to win free food items like waffle fries, cookies, and chicken nuggets. Running from July 15 to August 4, the game features weekly missions and returns with fan-favorite cow characters.

Through its interactive Code Moo campaign, Chick-fil-A is offering free menu items for players who complete digital missions via its app.
Chick-fil-A is giving fans a chance to score free menu items this summer through the return of its popular Code Moo digital game, which officially relaunched on Monday (July 14) via the Chick-fil-A app.

As part of the interactive campaign, players will embark on a virtual mission to infiltrate the fictional Circus Burger headquarters. Completing tasks unlocks free Chick-fil-A menu items, including:

  • A medium waffle fry
  • A chocolate chunk cookie
  • A 5-count chicken nuggets

The game runs for three weeks, with new missions released every Tuesday from July 15 through August 4. Users must check the Chick-fil-A app each week to access and complete new challenges for their free food rewards.

Classic characters return

Code Moo brings back beloved Chick-fil-A cow characters—Daisy, Sarge, and Carrots—to guide players through the game and help take on their long-time rival, Circus Burger. The campaign blends humor, brand nostalgia, and interactive storytelling to engage fans.

‘Udder Chaos’ animated short debuts

To support the digital experience, Chick-fil-A has also launched a new animated short titled “Udder Chaos”, now available on the Chick-fil-A Play app and YouTube. The short film follows the trio of cows on a spirited mission inside Circus Burger HQ, adding a narrative layer to the game.

The campaign continues Chick-fil-A’s tradition of combining family-friendly entertainment with loyalty rewards, strengthening engagement with its fan base during the summer months.

