Chief Justice DY Chandrachud reveals he was caned in school, ‘Physical wound healed but….’
During a event in Kathmandu, CJI Chandrachud went back to memory lane and revealed how the incident left a profound impact on his mind
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday shared an incident from his childhood when he was caned in school. While addressing the National Symposium on Juvenile Justice organized by the Supreme Court of Nepal in Kathmandu, CJI Chandrachud went back to memory lane and revealed how the incident left a profound impact on his mind.