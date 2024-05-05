Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday shared an incident from his childhood when he was caned in school. While addressing the National Symposium on Juvenile Justice organized by the Supreme Court of Nepal in Kathmandu, CJI Chandrachud went back to memory lane and revealed how the incident left a profound impact on his mind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"How you treat children has a deep impact on their minds throughout their lives...I will never forget that day in school. I was not a juvenile delinquent when my hands were caned. I was learning the craft and didn't bring the right-sized needles to class for the assignment," CJI Chandrachud said.

The top judge said that he couldn't show his hands to his parents due to shame, and even though the physical wounds healed, the incident left an everlasting imprint on his mind. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I still remember that I requested my teacher to cane my bum and not my hand," he said. "Out of shame, he could not tell his parents and had to hide his injured right palm for ten days," he added.

"The physical wound healed but left an everlasting imprint on the mind and soul. It is still with me when I do my work. The impact of such travesty on children is so deep," said the CJI.

'Recognize vulnerable children' While speaking on Juvenile Justice, CJI Chandrachud opined that the courts must "recognize the vulnerabilities and unique needs of children embroiled in legal disputes." He said it is essential to understand the multifaceted nature of adolescence and how it relates to the different aspects of society. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Chief Justice stressed, "We must ensure that our justice system responds with compassion, rehabilitation, and opportunities for their reintegration into society."

CJI Chandrachud also mentioned the recent case which came before the Supreme Court, seeking the termination of the pregnancy of a minor rape survivor. The apex court ruled in favour of the petitioner and allowed the termination of the pregnancy but later recalled its order as the parents of the minor expressed concerns over her safety.

