To celebrate the innocence, curiosity, energy, and effervescence of young souls, India celebrates Children's Day every year on November 14, which is the date of birth of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India.

Children's Day 2024 will be celebrated with huge joy and fervour across India, especially in schools and colleges. The day provides an opportunity for students and teachers to celebrated the young population of India. Apart from teachers, parents, and other grown ups use the day to motivate and inspire the young kids for their goals and aspirations and encourage them to become a better person in life. As only one day is left for Children's Day 2024 celebration, here are last-minute speech, poem, and quotes people can share with kids on the occasion.

Children's Day 2024: 5 Speech ideas Speeches are often considered boring, but small efforts, creativity, and easy language free of sophisticated words can maintain the attention of listeners. Here are four speech topics and ideas to use for Children's Day 2024 speech.

-Panchatantra stories: Panchatantra stories are one of the best compilation of fables and short stories with a message. You can use a small pancatantra story to start your speech, whether it is a “Tale of Three Fish" or foolish “Tortoise".

-Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru: There is no best occasion other than Children's Day to talk about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Try weaving the speech on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and how he became the first prime minister of India. You can speak about his role in India's freedom struggle and the development of India post independence.

-Share a personal experience of yourself as a kid or with a kid. For teachers, they can share the importance of their profession in a child's life and how they can play a crucial role in shaping their mind.

-Action to do something good: A small message or promise to a children can leave an indelible impact on their mind, be it related to planting a tree every year or placing a bird water feeder. Use an impactful fable or a short story to give a message to children and conclude your speech with a promise which may help children in adapting a good habit.