Children's Day 2025: From history, significance to Jawaharlal Nehru's famous quotes to celebrate Chacha Nehru

Children’s Day is celebrated every year on the occasion of birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. This day marks a tribute to the legendary leader who is known for his deep affection for children and is commonly remembered as Chacha Nehru.
Born on November 14, 1889, Jawaharlal Nehru was a well-known leader of the Indian National Congress who supported ideals of social justice, democracy and secularism. To honour children’s rights and raise awareness about their well-being and education, this day is celebrated annually on November 14. This day is being celebrated as Children’s Day since 1954.
Also known as Bal Diwas, it was not until 1957 that this day was officially recognised by a special government edict. On this day, the Government of India's Department of Posts and Telegraphs issued first day covers and three commemorative stamps to mark the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru.
Nehru's leadership had a lasting impact as his progressive policies focused on industrialisation, scientific research and education
To celebrate the contributions of the iconic leader to the freedom struggle, children on this day, children emulate his style of clothing. On this day, children don the Gandhi cap with the Nehru jacket for special events organised in schools and participate in various activities. Jawaharlal Nehru's speeches, preachings and quotes are fondly remembered today.
“A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance.”
“Facts are facts and will not disappear on account of your likes.”
“There is nothing more horrifying than stupidity in action.”
"Only through the right education can a better order of society be built up."
"A university stands for humanism, for tolerance, for reason, for the adventure of ideas and for the search for truth."
"The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare."
"Socialism is… not only a way of life but a certain scientific approach to social and economic problems."
"Let us be a little humble; let us think that the truth may not perhaps be entirely with us."
"It is the habit of every aggressor nation to claim that it is acting on the defensive."
"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow."
"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."
"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."
“We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm, and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.”
“The policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.”
“Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system.”
“Culture is the widening of the mind and of the spirit.”
“The forces in a capitalist society, if left unchecked, tend to make the rich richer and the poor poorer.”
“Politics and religion are obsolete. The time has come for science and spirituality.”
“Loyal and efficient work in a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognised, ultimately bears fruit.”
“Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.”